New series of free lunchtime recitals at St Paul's in Bedford starts next week
There'll be piano, organ, flute and cello recitals
Friday, 17th September 2021, 3:05 pm
St Paul's church has unveiled a new series of lunchtime concerts starting next Tuesday (September 21).
First up will be a free piano and organ recital by Paul Edwards from 1pm, including Bach, Haydn, Schubert, Mendelssohn and Gershwin.
Other programmes in the new autumn series will include soprano and tenor solo singing, recitals of flute, cello and piano.
St Paul's is also hosting a concert by Bedford Sinfonia on Saturday, October, 16 at 7.30 pm.