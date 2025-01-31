New Colour and Light exhibition to illuminate The Higgins Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new exhibition exploring the relationship between colour and light is being launched at The Higgins Bedford.

The Colour and Light exhibition will showcase a dazzling array of works from The Cecil Higgins Art Gallery Collection, including iconic pieces by JMW Turner, John Singer Sargent, Sonia Delaunay, Peter Blake, and Chila Kumari Singh Burman.

It will also feature ‘Cecil and Kali’, a vibrant work by Burman created during her residency at The Higgins in 2003. This unique piece incorporates her signature colourful "girly" accessories alongside objects from the museum's own education collection.

An added attraction will be a specially commissioned artwork by Alison Goodyear, ‘Light & Colour’. This immersive digital experience, created in collaboration with four Bedford community groups, is inspired by the works in the exhibition. It will be presented as an animated film and in augmented reality, allowing visitors to engage with the exhibition in new and exciting ways.

The Colour and Light exhibition opens on February 15

"We are thrilled to be presenting this stunning exhibition, which will offer visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the captivating world of colour and light," said Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure and Culture, at Bedford Borough Council.

"The inclusion of Alison Goodyear's innovative new digital artwork, created in collaboration with local community groups, adds a contemporary and interactive dimension to the exhibition, making it a truly special experience for all."

Colour and Light is free to attend and will be accompanied by a series of engaging events, including tours, lectures, and a study day. A full-colour exhibition catalogue will also be available for purchase from The Higgins Bedford gift shop.

The exhibition is curated by Dr Mary O’Neill, contributing author to ‘Henry Scott Tuke’, Professor Christiana Payne, previously curator of Landscape and Imagination at Compton Verney and author of ‘Pre-Raphaelites: Drawings and Watercolours’, and Victoria Partridge, Keeper of Fine and Decorative Art at The Higgins Bedford.

The exhibition is supported by Arts Council England and will run from February 15 until November 2 with further details available here.