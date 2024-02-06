Music promoters secure grant to help Esquires gig-goers with cost of living crisis

Gig-goers hit by the cost of living crisis will be able to buy cut price tickets to certain shows at Esquires.

Two music promoters who put on events at Esquires will be offering cut price tickets to their shows to help music lovers who have been hit by the cost of living crisis.

Rick Skilbeck and Ian ‘Milky’ Kemp, promote as Club Biscuit and The Roar Club at the acclaimed Bedford music venue.

The initiative is being funded by a grant from the Arts Council's Supporting Grassroots Music fund.

Promoters Milky (Second Left) and Rick Skilbeck (Second Right) with New York Band Daddy Long Legs at Esquires. Photo by Neil McCarty.

Mr Skilbeck said: “Myself and Milky have been putting on gigs at Esquires for around 20 years now and in that time we are really proud of the acts we have brought to Bedford.

“However, gig promotion has been quite tough over the past few years with bands’ costs and gig tickets going up in price at a time when a lot of people have less disposable income.

“When the iconic Moles music venue in Bath recently closed, the owner made specific mention that he felt a lot of people just couldn’t afford to go out to gigs even at smaller venues anymore.

“The Arts Council had recently announced a fund to support grassroots music venues and promoters, which gave us the idea that if we were successful in making an application, we could offer a certain number of tickets for every show we put on for just £5 to individuals who consider themselves on a low income.”

The initiative is planned to run for two years and only applicable to Club Biscuit and Roar Club events – not those put on at the venue by other promoters.

However, it means live music fans who are struggling with rising energy bills and rent or mortgage payments, as well as students and those on a low income, may still be able to afford to see some of the hottest new bands at Esquires.

Mr Skilbeck added: “We firmly believe Esquires is one of the best grassroots music venues in the country and people should be able to watch some of the brilliant acts that play there, regardless of their current financial situation.

“It is tough for touring acts too, especially at this level and we want to stress that they won’t lose out financially as a result of this proposal.

“This funding should also allow us to be more bold and innovative in who we book to play.

“We are extremely grateful to the Arts Council their support.”

The Roar Club and Club Biscuit have previously hosted gigs at Esquires by acts including Deadletter, CVC, Feet, Opus Kink, Ride, Stereolab, Fat White Family and English Teacher.

Esquires owner Gareth Barber added: “It’s a brilliant idea and one that we’re wholly supportive of at the venue.

“We have seen similar initiatives from artists like Sleaford Mods in the past, but to the best of my knowledge, this will be the first time a promoter has rolled it out across their shows at a venue.

“Going out and watching live music is inherently good for the soul, so to break down a barrier for anyone who is struggling financially is a great thing.”