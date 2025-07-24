With the second weekend of Tomorrowland 2025 this week and our very own Creamfields taking place next month, now seems the apt time to have a peruse through Discogs once again, only this time taking a look at some of the lucrative vinyl releases from the world of dance and EDM that users of the website and online marketplace are seeking.

While some are household names, others might pique your attention to give them a listen – certainly, your plants might be keen on listening to at least one item in our round-up of 19. I myself am probably going to look up some of the more ‘obscure’ titles that people are seeking.

We’ve included the year of release and, if possible, the catalogue number of the specific release in question – failing that, we’ve included the barcode instead so you can verify if indeed the copy you have in your hand is the one that people are seeking on Discogs.

The only question then is: if you do have one, do you dare part with it?

1 . LFO – LFO (WAP 5, 1990) A foundational track in the history of UK electronic music, LFO's self-titled single LFO is wanted by 7,138 Discogs users, cementing its legendary status. Released in 1990 as one of the very first offerings on Warp Records label, this track by the Leeds duo pioneered the distinctive "bleep and bass" sound. LFO is renowned for its devastatingly deep sub-bass and relentless rhythmic drive, becoming a massive club anthem. The original 12-inch with its iconic purple sleeve is a highly sought-after collector's item, representing a pivotal moment in the evolution of techno and IDM. 🔍 7138 | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Mort Garson – Mother Earth's Plantasia (H-101, 1976) A true cult classic with a charmingly eccentric concept, Mort Garson's Mother Earth's Plantasia is wanted by 7,198 Discogs users, making it a surprisingly popular entry on this list. Released in 1976, this album of whimsical electronic compositions was famously "warm earth music for plants... and the people who love them," originally available only with a houseplant or mattress purchase. Composed entirely on a Moog synthesizer, its surprisingly intricate and melodic arrangements predated ambient music, with original pressings now highly coveted pieces of musical oddity and electronic history. 🔍 7198 | Sacred Bones/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Nujabes – Metaphorical Music (HOLP-002, 2018) A cornerstone of the lo-fi hip-hop and instrumental jazz-hip-hop genres, Nujabes' debut album, Metaphorical Music, is a highly coveted vinyl, with 7,267 Discogs users eagerly wanting this limited edition reissue. Originally released in 2003, this album introduced the world to the Tokyo-born producer's unique fusion of intricate jazz samples, soulful melodies, and laid-back hip-hop beats. Its mellow yet intricate production, combined with its profound emotional depth, has cultivated a dedicated global following, ensuring the persistent demand for Nujabes' work on vinyl. 🔍 7267 | Instagram/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . C418 – Minecraft Volume Alpha (GI-243 LP, 2015) Perhaps one of the most surprising entries on a "most wanted" dance vinyl list, C418's Minecraft Volume Alpha commands the attention of 7,442 Discogs users. Released in 2015 by Ghostly International, this vinyl brought the iconic soundtrack of the world-dominating video game Minecraft to a physical format. Daniel Rosenfeld crafted a uniquely minimalist, ambient, and melancholic score that became synonymous with the game's expansive world, making this limited edition green translucent vinyl a highly coveted item for gamers and ambient music enthusiasts alike. 🔍 7442 | Bandcamp/Discogs Photo Sales