Another month, another chance to rifle through your old CD collection to see what the most wanted items in the format are on Discogs for June 2025.

With the UK summer festival season truly underway – Download Festival and Parklife taking place this week, and the mighty Glastonbury Festival at the end of the month – has that led to a change in what items users of the online marketplace are after? Or, is it much the same as last month?

We’ve taken a look once again at the most wanted items on compact disc, and compact disc only (no LPs featuring CDs this time), to bring to you this month's essential items for collectors. And as always, if you’re in the market to sell or buy one, a word of caution.

Prices regarding musical releases can and do fluctuate, so keep an eye on both the highest price an item has sold for when looking through your catalogue you’ve uploaded to Discogs, and more importantly, take a look at the median (average) sales prices. Just because someone wants a certain release, doesn’t mean that it might be worth the fortune you think.

Maybe keep it in that instance?

1 . Deftones – Around The Fur ( Maverick – 9 46810-2, Warner Bros. Records – 9 46810-2) Around The Fur is a landmark album for nu-metal and alternative metal, showcasing Deftones' unique blend of crushing aggression and ethereal beauty. It's highly influential and has a dedicated cult following in the UK. Its atmospheric soundscapes and Chino Moreno's distinctive vocals make it a key album for fans of heavier alternative music, remaining a consistently sought-after CD. 🔎 1992 wants | Getty Images/Canva

2 . Gorillaz - Demon Days (Parlophone 0946 311688 2 6) Gorillaz, Damon Albarn's virtual band, became a global phenomenon with Demon Days, which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and went multi-platinum. Its genre-hopping blend of hip-hop, indie, electronica, and rock, featuring an array of guest artists, produced massive hits like Feel Good Inc. and Dare. It was also one of the releases that caused the controversy surrounding copy protection on CDs at the time. 🔎 2023 wants | Getty Images/Discogs

3 . Twenty One Pilots – Regional At Best (Self Released) This self-released album is a unique case. While it predates their major label breakthrough, Regional At Best holds significant cult status among Twenty One Pilots' dedicated fanbase in the UK. Many of its songs were re-recorded for later albums, but this original version is highly sought after by collectors for its raw, unfiltered sound and as a piece of the band's early history. Its scarcity as a physical CD makes it genuinely "most wanted" by fans. 🔎 2025 wants | Getty Images/Discogs

4 . Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (Creation Records CRE CD 189) Arguably one of (if not) the defining British album of the mid-90s. (What's The Story) Morning Glory? was a monumental commercial success in the UK, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time here. It spawned anthems like "Wonderwall," Don't Look Back In Anger, and Champagne Supernova that are still sung in pubs and stadiums across the country - and soon to be at Oasis' 2025 reunion shows. 🔎 2029 wants | Getty Images/Discogs