The Legendary Ministry of Sound is coming to Bedford Park next summer – with your favourite dance tracks reimagined and performed by a 30-piece orchestra.

Ministry of Sound Classical will be at the park on July 1 – with tracks and will feature stars including Roger Sanchez, Judge Jules, K-Klass and Ellie Sax.

The unmissable show features top tracks like Hey Boy Hey Girl by the The Chemical Brothers and Right Here, Right Now, by Fat Boy Slim performed by an orchestra, DJs, vocalists – and with a sound and light experience to cap it all off.

DJ Roger Sanchez

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday December 16 here.

Ministry of Sound Classical joins George Ezra, Sting, The Jacksons and West End Proms among the Bedford Park Concerts headliners – with many more artists still to be announced.

For more information about shows at Bedford Park - www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk