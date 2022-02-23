Milton Jones brings latest comedy tour to Bedford

Milton Jones - king of the one-liners... or as you might know him, the one with the eccentric shirts - is coming to Bedford in a couple of months as part of his latest tour.

Called Milton Impossible, he will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy - and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on the likes of TV's Mock The Week.

He said: “We’ve all been through a lot recently, so why not go through a little bit more? Milton Impossible is a show about my career as a spy.

Milton Jones is coming to the Corn Exchange

"Some people say that they really love it, others that can’t believe the sheer number of stupid jokes in it."