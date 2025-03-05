Mercury Rev to headline Esquires as part of venue’s birthday celebrations

Mercury Rev will headline Esquires this summer

Influential US indie-pop icons Mercury Rev will headline Esquires this summer as part of the venue’s 35th birthday celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, which formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1989, will headline the Bedford venue on Thursday, August 14, and tickets go on sale this week.

Mercury Rev have made a career of exploring the fringes of artistic perception, melding avant-pop, shoegaze, psychedelia and indie rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have released a succession of innovative albums from the chaos of 1991’s ‘Yerself is Steam’ to the shimmering psychedelia of 2024’s ‘Born Horses’.

However, Mercury Rev are arguably best known for their 1998 masterpiece ‘Deserter Songs’ – a

record of beautifully orchestrated chamber pop which included the singles ‘Holes’, ‘Goddess on a Hiway’ and ‘Opus 40’.

The album was named NME’s Album of the Year and featured in Pitchfork’s 100 Favourite Records of the 1990s, Melody Maker’s All Time Top 100 Albums, Uncut’s 200 Greatest Albums of All Time and on multiple’1000 Albums to Hear Before You Die’ lists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pitchfork also called ‘Yerself Is Steam,’ one of the best shoegaze albums of all time.

Mercury Rev have been lauded by The Guardian as “a rarity in indie rock: a band who have continually evolved their sound, pushing at the boundaries of what rock music actually means over 25 years, borrowing from jazz, funk, doo-wop, techno, folk and more along the way,”.

Still featuring founding members Jonathan Donahue and Sean Mackowiak, Mercury Rev have collaborated with the likes of The Chemical Brothers and headlined the main stages at festivals such as Green Man and Primavera Sound.

Tickets for the gig on Thursday, August 14, are on sale at 10am on Friday, March 7, from Seetickets and will be limited to four per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will also be available with no booking fee from Slide Record Shop in Bedford.

Today, Esquires also announced Lancaster duo The Lovely Eggs will return to the venue on Friday, May 30. Tickets are available from 10am on Thursday, March 6.

For details of all forthcoming gigs at Esquires, visit https://www.bedfordesquires.co.uk