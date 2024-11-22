Madness. Picture: HAWK Publicity

Legendary British ban Madness are coming to a manor near Bedford for a special gig next summer.

Labyrinth Events has revealed that Madness will headline Tofte Manor’s boutique summer series in Sharnbrook on July 13.

Madness at the Manor promises a day of music, nostalgia, and celebration with classic hits like “Our House,” “It Must Be Love,” “Baggy Trousers,” and “House of Fun”.

The band said: “We didn’t think there were any houses, county estates or fields we hadn’t played at. Then who knew that the charming Tofte Manor in Bedford was literally right on our doorstep.

"Madheads unite next summer at this intimate and historic venue.”

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets starting 12pm on November 29, with any remaining general tickets released on December 2..

Labyrinth Events co-founder Michael Dicks said: “Madness is the epitome of British music greatness. Pairing their legacy with the intimate magic of Tofte Manor is going to create something truly extraordinary.”