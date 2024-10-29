Maddie Morris – Autumn Tour 2024

Maddie Morris is an artist who strives to make a difference in the world. Bold, insightful and refreshingly unique, they take traditional song in new directions to shine a light on contemporary issues, offering new perspectives about the world we live in today.

Folk songs have always told stories, but how Maddie makes their mark is by turning this storytelling into action.

Described by Jim Moray as “leading the next generation of socially conscious songwriters”, Maddie uses their work to highlight inequality, challenge viewpoints and provide an inclusive space for shared experiences.

Maddie was recently commissioned by Unlimited to explore LGBTQIA+ experiences of disability through traditional music, and has also been proud to collaborate with organisations such as Queer Folk, The Bit Collective and Trans Pride Brighton.

Whether they’re a turning centuries-old ballad on its head or writing something completely new, Maddie places their focus on drawing out true meaning rather than being true to tradition.

Maddie released their first studio EP Upstream in 2022 to huge critical acclaim. Two years on, they’re following this up with their debut studio album, Skin (release February 2024). Skin is a beautifully crafted collection of songs which amplifies the stories of those often marginalised by society.

Passionately political, yet gently understated, this is music that deftly treads the path between art and activism.

Date: 10 Nov 2024

Time: 19:30

Location: The Place, Bedford

Book tickets now: theplacebedford.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth