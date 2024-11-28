Live Review: The Horrors begin UK tour in the glorious gloom at a sold-out Esquires in Bedford

The Horrors on stage at Esquires in Bedford on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Photo by David Jackson

The Horrors kicked off a short jaunt across the UK at Esquires last night – giving the sold-out Bedford crowd a welcome reminder that while they’ve been out of the limelight for a few years – they’re back and maybe better than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, the band returned with their first new music since 2021’s Lout and Against The Blade EPs.

And, while those records saw the band venture into somewhat of a more industrial influenced rock – The Silence That Remains was a return to more familiar, gothy, post-punk territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horrors fronted by singer Faris Badwan along with bassist Rhys Webb and guitarist Joshua Hayward are now joined by recent additions Amelia Kidd on keyboards and electronics and drummer Jordan Cook.

The Horrors on stage at Esquires in Bedford on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Photo by David Jackson

The opening night of their eight-date UK tour was almost everything you could hope for from the Southend natives.

Intense swirling guitars interlaced with electronics played in a gloomy near darkness with bursts of light behind the band - illuminating different members as they ducked in and out of the shadows.

The band’s sixth album Night Life is out next year and while their set dipped into a few tracks from that record, the bulk of their set at Esquires was drawn from their acclaimed 2009 album Primary Colours and 2017’s V – with a handful of others thrown in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horrors opened with the gloriously heavy and glitchy Whiplash – a track which pushed new member Kidd front and centre alongside Faris as she leaned over an array of effect pedals and electronics while the latter crept in and out of view.

The Horrors on stage at Esquires in Bedford on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Back-to-back new tracks Trial By Fire and The Silence That Remains gave fans a glimpse of the future while also proving their knack for melding eerie synth lines alongside catchy vocal hooks and choruses is as strong as it’s probably ever been.

Throughout the night, Faris - sporting a pair of fingerless black gloves - used Esquires’ metal barrier at the front of the stage to his advantage, bridging the gap between it and the lighting rig above and reaching out to fans.

Other highlights of the band’s set included unreleased new track More Than Life, Who Can Say and the synth pop closer Something To Remember Me By.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024 has already seen one of the UK’s alternative goth greats return with one of the best albums of their career.

The Horrors on stage at Esquires in Bedford on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Photo by David Jackson

Hopefully, 2025 will see the Horrors doing something similar with their sixth record while also returning to stages across the UK for more shows.

Finally, it’d be remiss not to mention the merch which included limited edition prints and long-sleeved black t-shirts with print that glows in the dark. Wonderful stuff.

The Horrors played:

Whiplash

Three Decades

Mirrors Image

Machine

Trial By Fire

The Silence That Remains

Ghost

Scarlet Fields

Sea Within a Sea

Still Life

More Than Life

Who Can Say

Encore:

Endless Blue

Something to Remember Me By