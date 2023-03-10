Live event in Bedford will reveal winners of international creative writing competition

The awards event will take place at The Quarry Theatre

The Bedford Competition Presentation Event and the Quarry Theatre

The winners of an international creative writing competition are set to be revealed at a special event in Bedford.

The Bedford Competition for short stories and poetry invites entries from around the world – with around 2,000 entries being submitted last year.

Now the judges at the Bedford-based not-for-profit organisation are picking the winners ready to be revealed at a prize awards show at The Quarry Theatre in town.

As well as prize money for winners, there will be the chance for attendees to hear the winning entries read by local actors. Bar and light refreshments available.

This year the event is supporting CHUMS, who help young people with their mental health, SchoolReaders, assisting children in their reading skills and the Rothsay Education Centre (REC), providing on-going education for over 50s.

The event is on March 31, 6.30pm for 7pm and entry is free.