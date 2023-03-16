England is known world wide for its stunning stately homes

Luton Hoo

England is known world wide for its stunning stately homes – and now you can find out more at a talk set to be held in Bedford.

Professor Peter Mandler will be holding the illustrated talk English Country House in the 21st Century at he Chapter House, St Peter’s Church.

Professor Mandler is the national president of the Historical Association (HA) and professor of modern cultural history at Cambridge. He will concentrate on how country houses survive (and thrive) today, in political and economic terms.

In 1997 Peter wrote ‘The Fall and Rise of the Stately House and so this lecture will update the story to the 2020s.

The lecture should appeal to anyone interested in these Country Houses and their role in the England of the last 150 years of our history.

