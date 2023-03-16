News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Lean about English stately homes in the 21st century at Bedford talk

England is known world wide for its stunning stately homes

By Ann Collett-WhiteContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:44 GMT
Luton Hoo
Luton Hoo
Luton Hoo

England is known world wide for its stunning stately homes – and now you can find out more at a talk set to be held in Bedford.

Professor Peter Mandler will be holding the illustrated talk English Country House in the 21st Century at he Chapter House, St Peter’s Church.

Professor Mandler is the national president of the Historical Association (HA) and professor of modern cultural history at Cambridge. He will concentrate on how country houses survive (and thrive) today, in political and economic terms.

Most Popular

    In 1997 Peter wrote ‘The Fall and Rise of the Stately House and so this lecture will update the story to the 2020s.

    The lecture should appeal to anyone interested in these Country Houses and their role in the England of the last 150 years of our history.

    Professor Mandler will address the Bedford Branch of the HA on Friday, March 24 at 7.30pm. Anyone welcome. Entry free to HA members. Non members welcome with a donation (minimum £3).

    EnglandBedfordProfessorCambridge