K-Klass to play Bedford as Esquires gets a 90s rave makeover for one night only

By Clare Turner
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:20 BST
Good Times bring K-Klass to Bedford Esquires on Saturday, August 9placeholder image
Good Times bring K-Klass to Bedford Esquires on Saturday, August 9
It’s back. Another instalment of Good Times returns to Esquires next month (August).

And what’s more, it’s gonna be a big one as K-Klass are headlining.

It’s a bit of a coup for the Good Times crew as you’d expect one of the most successful rave acts ever to come out of Manchester to normally play to a much bigger audience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it’s happening, people, and what’s more – gracing the decks will by 90s rave legend DJ Swan-E as well as MC Magika, Dave Bergin and Gav James.

Visit here for tickets

Esquires will also get a total facelift for one night and be transformed into a major 90s raver.

The event – which takes place on Saturday, August 9 – will also raise cash for Wood Woodgreen Pets Charity.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:BedfordManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice