K-Klass to play Bedford as Esquires gets a 90s rave makeover for one night only
And what’s more, it’s gonna be a big one as K-Klass are headlining.
It’s a bit of a coup for the Good Times crew as you’d expect one of the most successful rave acts ever to come out of Manchester to normally play to a much bigger audience.
But it’s happening, people, and what’s more – gracing the decks will by 90s rave legend DJ Swan-E as well as MC Magika, Dave Bergin and Gav James.
Esquires will also get a total facelift for one night and be transformed into a major 90s raver.
The event – which takes place on Saturday, August 9 – will also raise cash for Wood Woodgreen Pets Charity.
