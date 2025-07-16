K-Klass to play Bedford as Esquires gets a 90s rave makeover for one night only

Good Times bring K-Klass to Bedford Esquires on Saturday, August 9

It’s back. Another instalment of Good Times returns to Esquires next month (August).

And what’s more, it’s gonna be a big one as K-Klass are headlining.

It’s a bit of a coup for the Good Times crew as you’d expect one of the most successful rave acts ever to come out of Manchester to normally play to a much bigger audience.

But it’s happening, people, and what’s more – gracing the decks will by 90s rave legend DJ Swan-E as well as MC Magika, Dave Bergin and Gav James.

Esquires will also get a total facelift for one night and be transformed into a major 90s raver.

The event – which takes place on Saturday, August 9 – will also raise cash for Wood Woodgreen Pets Charity.

