Judge Jules to bring 10-piece band to sleepy village just outside of Bedford

DJ Judge Jules (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Yeah, you read that right – the British dance music DJ with a massive global rep is on his way to our county.

And no, he’s not DJ-ing in Bedford as you might hope – but down the road in the sleepy village of Pulloxhill.

Once voted the best DJ in the world, Judge Jules – who earned a degree in law at uni – won’t just be spinning the platters that matter on the wheels of steel. Oh no...

For one night only, he’ll be bringing his 10-piece band for a mash up of dance classics.

The happenin’ happening is at The Cross Keys paddock on Saturday, September 13. And support comes from DJ Henry K and Leighton Buzzard five-piece funk band Dynasty.

Tickets are £40 and there’s the option to hire your own private marquee pod – visit here for more info and tickets

But be warned, prices will increase two weeks before the event.