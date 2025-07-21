Judge Jules to bring 10-piece band to sleepy village just outside of Bedford
And no, he’s not DJ-ing in Bedford as you might hope – but down the road in the sleepy village of Pulloxhill.
Once voted the best DJ in the world, Judge Jules – who earned a degree in law at uni – won’t just be spinning the platters that matter on the wheels of steel. Oh no...
For one night only, he’ll be bringing his 10-piece band for a mash up of dance classics.
The happenin’ happening is at The Cross Keys paddock on Saturday, September 13. And support comes from DJ Henry K and Leighton Buzzard five-piece funk band Dynasty.
Tickets are £40 and there’s the option to hire your own private marquee pod – visit here for more info and tickets
But be warned, prices will increase two weeks before the event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.