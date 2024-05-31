Jess Glynne will be supported by Cian Ducrot, Dagny and The Mercians at Bedford Park on June 30 (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The line-up for Jess Glynne’s summer show in Bedford has now been finalised.

Dagny and The Mercians will join previously announced headliner Jess Glynne and support Cian Ducrot on Sunday, June 30.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Dagny returns to town following her support slot for Sting in Bedford Park last year.

And Midlands' indie sensation, The Mercians, boast three consecutive number-one hits in the alt iTunes charts.