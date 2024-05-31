Jess Glynne support announced for Bedford Park concert
The line-up for Jess Glynne’s summer show in Bedford has now been finalised.
Dagny and The Mercians will join previously announced headliner Jess Glynne and support Cian Ducrot on Sunday, June 30.
Norwegian singer-songwriter Dagny returns to town following her support slot for Sting in Bedford Park last year.
And Midlands' indie sensation, The Mercians, boast three consecutive number-one hits in the alt iTunes charts.
Other shows as part of TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions are Avril Lavigne, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Pete Tong and James across June and July.