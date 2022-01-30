James Bay kicks off Independent Venue Week with triumphant solo show at Esquires

James Bay performing at Esquires in Bedford. Photo by David Jackson.

It’s been more than two years since singer songwriter James Bay has toured, but the BRIT Award winner is back out on the road and headlined a sold-out gig at Esquires on Friday night.

An early start to Independent Venue Week (IVW), those lucky enough to get a ticket for the show which sold out in seconds, saw Bay perform a solo acoustic set which featured some of the best-known hits from his two albums but also several tracks which will no doubt feature on his next record.

IVW is about championing the country’s best independent venues and it’s something Bay was keen to do almost from the outset.

“This is a proper venue, right down to the smell and the sticky floors,” he explained early on.

“After two years, this is what we've missed.”

Despite being a Hitchin native (a town less than an hour away), it was Bay’s first time playing at Esquires, where he was joined by Scottish singer songwriter Tamzene.

Bay opened with Craving from his 2015 debut album Chaos and The Calm and for the bulk of his set switched between tracks from this record and new material – with only a couple from 2018’s Electric Light.

When it came to new material it’s difficult to judge how the likes of We Used To Shine, Save Your Love or Nowhere Left To Go will eventually sound on record, given the stripped back nature of the gig.

Like much of Bay’s repertoire, tracks shifted between equal parts indie and folk rock, with Americana and pop tendencies.

One insight Bay did give into his new material was the promise of more optimism from his lyrics.

Explaining he’d finished his fourth record in March 2020, Bay said: “I think I’ve written the most uplifting album I’ve ever written – there’s hope in these lyrics.”

Ahead of new song One Life, Bay talked about becoming a father, admitting it’s been “a rollercoaster,” adding, “it’s the greatest thing in the world… and it got me thinking in a different way,” explaining it was a turning point for him as a writer.

You could hear a pin drop during Bay’s 16-song set, with many fans captivated throughout and relishing being able to see the triple-platinum selling artist in such an intimate setting.

Whether it was down to Bay performing acoustically, solo, or previewing a good chunk of new material, the atmosphere inside Esquires only fully ignited during the likes of Best Fake Smile and set closer Hold Back The River.

Both were greeted by cheers and saw fans finally burst into life, singing along with Bay.

In a time before the coronavirus, Bay had been walking out to tens of thousands of people while on an arena tour with Ed Sheeran, however at Esquires he looked genuinely elated to be back in front of fans and performing.

Independent Venue Week continues throughout this week at Bedford Esquires with gigs by Hamish Hawk, Joe & The Sh**boys, Pom Poko, Opus Kink and the Leave The Capital showcase.

For more information, visit www.bedfordesquires.co.uk

James Bay played:

Craving

Give Me The Reason

Tamzene performing at Esquires in Bedford. Photo by David Jackson.

Stealing Cars

We Used To Shine

If You Ever Want To Be In Love

Us

Save Your Love

Silent Love

Let It Go

Pink Lemonade

One Life

Nowhere Left To Go

Scars

Best Fake Smile

Everybody Needs Someone

Hold Back The River