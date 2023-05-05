Isadora the Barefoot Dancer at The Place in Bedford explores life of iconic 'mother of modern dance'

Isadora the Barefoot Dancer

A performance about the iconic ‘mother of modern dance’ is coming to The Place in Bedford.

Isadora the Barefoot Dancer explores the life of Isadora Duncan – a dance rebel who revolutionised the dance world. She championed freedom of expression for women and her unconventional personal life challenged society.

Following a well-reviewed run in Edinburgh the production will be at The Place Bedford Theatre on May 11 at 7.30pm www.theplacebedford.org.uk

Isadora Duncan was a legendary dancer who transformed the dance world with her groundbreaking expressive style. Passionate, unconventional and inspirational, she was once described by the New York Times as “the most famous American in Europe.” She shocked audiences by dancing barefoot and barelegged and once danced with cut and bleeding feet when rival ballet dancers – whose style she had criticised – put tacks on her stage.

Writer, performer and choreographer Elizabeth Blake gives an insight into her extraordinary and dramatic life and her inspirational art.

Effortlessly blending drama, dance and narration, the show includes reimagined excerpts of some of Isadora’s iconic dances and features music by Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Schubert.

Widely known as the mother of modern dance, Isadora’s legacy is still very relevant today – she raised the importance of dance to a life-enhancing art form, she took much of her inspiration from nature and she encouraged people to follow their own path rather than merely imitating others.