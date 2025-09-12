‘Ireland: The Show’ set to dazzle Bedford with a night of Irish magic

“Ireland: The Show” can be seen at the Corn Exchange on Thursday, September 25

A spectacular celebration of all things Irish is heading to Bedford’s Corn Exchange at the end of the month.

Direct from the heart of Ireland, this critically acclaimed production promises a night filled with infectious energy, live music, and stunning dance.

With world-class musicians, energetic dancers, and much-loved Irish classics, this feel-good production will bring the spirit of Ireland alive on stage on September 25.

Now seen by a live audience of over 250,00 “Ireland: The Show” boasts nightly standing ovations and rave reviews with an all-star Irish cast of highly talented singers and performers.

The show, accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm band and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers will take you on a rip roaring journey through the decades of a globally loved culture.

The show will feature all the well-known ballads and singalongs like the Fields of Athenry, the Irish Rover, Galway Girl, The Black Velvet band, Danny Boy and Whisky in the Jar, to name but a few, from iconic artists like the Dubliners, the Pogue’s, Makem and Clancy, Luke Kelly and Christy Moore.

Add to that a string of hilarious stories and jokes from award winning comedian Gary Gamble and his surreal impressions of Daniel o Donnell, topped off with energetic reels and jigs from the show’s fiddling maestro and the talented Keltic voice of Donegal singer Elaine Boyle.

From the soulful ballads of Dublin to the foot-stomping jigs of Galway, this is a true Irish hooley that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits.

Perfect for all ages, “Ireland: The Show” brings the rich culture and humour of Ireland to life on stage, combining traditional charm with modern flair. Whether you have Irish roots or simply love great music and culture, this spectacular show promises to transport you to Ireland and back in one night.

Tickets are available now from the Corn Exchange Box Office on 01234 718044 or online here