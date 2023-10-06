Iconic reggae and technological history exhibit arrives in Bedford this Saturday

The exhibit will be in the town for a year

An exhibit of reggae music history, sound system culture, and the evolution of technology will arrive in Bedford this Saturday.

The Cultural Roots Sound System Museum will come to The Higgins Bedford tomorrow (October 7) showcasing four decades worth of equipment including wind-up gramophones in an immersive display, taking guests back to a time before social media and mobile phones

For over 44 years, Cultural Roots has played a pivotal role in representing Bedford on the global reggae music stage. Mr. Kulcha Beats, Mr. Q, and Junior Kulcha, the driving forces behind Cultural Roots, now invite everyone to The Higgins Bedford.