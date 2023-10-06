Iconic reggae and technological history exhibit arrives in Bedford this Saturday
An exhibit of reggae music history, sound system culture, and the evolution of technology will arrive in Bedford this Saturday.
The Cultural Roots Sound System Museum will come to The Higgins Bedford tomorrow (October 7) showcasing four decades worth of equipment including wind-up gramophones in an immersive display, taking guests back to a time before social media and mobile phones
For over 44 years, Cultural Roots has played a pivotal role in representing Bedford on the global reggae music stage. Mr. Kulcha Beats, Mr. Q, and Junior Kulcha, the driving forces behind Cultural Roots, now invite everyone to The Higgins Bedford.
Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: "The Cultural Roots Sound System Museum is a testament to Bedford Borough's rich cultural tapestry and the contributions of the Caribbean community. This exhibition not only celebrates the evolution of music but also provides a window into our shared history.”