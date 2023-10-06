News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Iconic reggae and technological history exhibit arrives in Bedford this Saturday

The exhibit will be in the town for a year
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
The Cultural Roots Sound System Museum. Picture: Bedford Borough CouncilThe Cultural Roots Sound System Museum. Picture: Bedford Borough Council
The Cultural Roots Sound System Museum. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

An exhibit of reggae music history, sound system culture, and the evolution of technology will arrive in Bedford this Saturday.

The Cultural Roots Sound System Museum will come to The Higgins Bedford tomorrow (October 7) showcasing four decades worth of equipment including wind-up gramophones in an immersive display, taking guests back to a time before social media and mobile phones

For over 44 years, Cultural Roots has played a pivotal role in representing Bedford on the global reggae music stage. Mr. Kulcha Beats, Mr. Q, and Junior Kulcha, the driving forces behind Cultural Roots, now invite everyone to The Higgins Bedford.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: "The Cultural Roots Sound System Museum is a testament to Bedford Borough's rich cultural tapestry and the contributions of the Caribbean community. This exhibition not only celebrates the evolution of music but also provides a window into our shared history.”