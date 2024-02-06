Hot Wax will headline the main stage at Ceremony #4 at Esquires this summer.

Organisers of music all-dayer Ceremony have revealed the line-up of acts which will play when the festival returns for its fourth instalment at the Bedford venue this summer.

The main stage will be headlined by grunge trio Hot Wax with the second stage headlined by Teesside’s Benefits.

They will be joined by more than a dozen other acts at the gender balanced multi-room festival which takes place on Saturday, June 1.

Benefits will headline Room 2 at Esquires.

Talking about this year’s line-up, Esquires promoter Rick Skilbeck said: “They only released their debut EP in March 2023, but the unfathomably young How Wax have already been dubbed 'Britain’s next great guitar band'.

“An explosion of grunge, alternative rock, teen spirit and smudged eyeliner, they’ve shared stages with the likes of The Strokes and Queens of the Stone Age and toured with Royal Blood and Frank Carter. We are beyond excited to welcome them to Esquires.

“Headlining Room 2 will be Benefits, featuring former Chapman Family frontman Kingsley Chapman.

“Snarling, thrilling and visceral, Benefits firmly believe that pop and politics do mix with songs that rail against racists, fascists and Brexit.

Picture Parlour are among the acts playing at Ceremony #3

“Steve Albini and Sleaford Mods are huge fans, as are the writers at Louder than War who named recent album Nails as their favourite record of 2023.”

Other acts playing include CLT DRP, Deary, Dutch Mustard, Enjoyable Listens, Holy Youth Movement, Human Interest, Kaeto, Loose Articles, Mandrake Handshake, Picture Parlour, Scrounge, Shelf Lives and The Itch.

Mr Skilbeck added: “Following a support slot with Bruce Springsteen at Hyde Park and prior to a slot on the main stage at Latitude Festival in July, Manchester’s Picture Parlour will be playing our ever so slightly smaller event.

“With a massive buzz around the band since Courtney Love took to Instagram to show them with praise, their debut single Norwegian Wood displayed a swagger and poise that saw them compared to the likes of The Pretenders and The Arctic Monkeys.”

More than 50 per cent of the tickets for Ceremony #4 have already been sold.