Hell Is For Heroes are headlining Esquires in July.

Hell Is For Heroes will play a special warm-up gig at Esquires this summer ahead of the band’s appearance at this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

The acclaimed British post-hardcore band will headline the Bedford venue on Thursday, July 6, and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 14.

Hell Is For Heroes released three albums during the early 2000s and despite disbanding in 2008, have since reformed to play headline gigs and more recently tour across the UK with Hundred Reasons.

The band comprise of singer Justin Schlosberg, guitarists Will McGonagle and Tom O'Donoghue, bassist James Findlay and drummer Joe Birch.

Their debut album The Neon Handshake was released in 2003, Transmit Disrupt followed two years later and their third self-titled record was released in 2007.

Last year’s single I Should Never Have Been Here In The First Place was their first new music since their third LP.

Following the Bedford gig, Hell Is For Heroes will join acts including Rival Schools, Soft Play, No Devotion, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, High Vis and American Football at 2000 Trees in Cheltenham.