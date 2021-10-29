Halloween Town Festival begins tonight with Craig David's TS5 party

Craig David's TS5 show takes place in Bedford tonight.

Craig David kicks off three nights of live music at the Halloween Town Festival in Bedford tonight.

The global star will take to the stage for his renowned TS5 party experience which will feature massive old-school anthems, chart-topping house hits and garage classics.

He will be joined by special guests Nathan Dawe, Majestic, Sean Harvey and DJ Wreckdown.

Andy C.

Performances across the weekend will take place on the specially designed Sugar Skull Stage inside a huge big top, festival-style, tent at The Great Meadow.

There will also be an accompanying light show and effects with a 40ft screen projecting Halloween video content.

Guests are invited to dress up in their best Halloween outfits and makeup - with prizes on offer for the best outfits on the night.

There will also be makeup artists on hand to provide macabre makeovers.

Craig David.

Tomorrow, Andy C and DJ EZ will co-headline a night of drum n' bass and garage.

The drum & bass don recently sold out Wembley Arena for a second time while co-headliner DJ EZ is a name synonymous with the best UK garage and recognised as one of the most technically gifted DJs.

They will be joined by special guests Shy FX and Stamina MC, David Rodigan, Kings of the Rollers and Katalyst.

The weekend will be brought to a close by Levellers on Sunday, October 31, with support by Joy Division and New Order founder member Peter Hook and Dreadzone.

Levellers.

Levellers are still going strong after 30 years in the game and are celebrating the anniversary of their seminal platinum-selling album Levelling The Land.

The band released new album Peace in 2020 which entered the UK Official Album Chart at number eight – their highest charting entry since 1997’s Mouth to Mouth.

Joy Division and New Order founder Peter Hook played a crucial part in cementing both bands in British folklore as is also responsible for some of the most iconic bass lines in the alternative genre. Expect all the classics, and a fresh take on iconic tracks.

Doors for Craig David’s TS5 party experience open at 4pm until 10.45pm. Tickets cost £43 before fees.

Doors open tomorrow for Andy C and DJ EZ co-headline’s show at 3pm until 10.45pm. Tickets cost £43 before fees.

On Sunday, doors for Levellers, Peter Hook and The Light and Dreadzone open at 5pm until 10.30pm. Tickets cost £34 before fees. All events are 18+ only.