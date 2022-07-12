Global DJ David Morales added to Café Mambo lineup at Bedford Park

Superstar DJ David Morales has been added to the Café Mambo ‘In The Park’ lineup in Bedford Park.

Morales has produced and remixed over 500 records for an all-star roster of multi-platinum artists, including Mariah Carey, U2, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, and Whitney Houston.

The global phenomenon and penetration of dance music into Top 40 radio would not have been possible without him.

American DJ David Morales

A native New Yorker, Morales was one of the first superstar DJs to actively tour the world – and he’s coming to Bedford on July 29.

As well as Morales, Shingai – the vocalist from the Noisettes – will be performing live.