George Ezra will headline Bedford Park Concerts next year.

Multi-platinum selling singer songwriter George Ezra has been announced as the first act who will headline the Bedford Park Concerts series which will return next June.

Ezra will headline the Bedford venue on Friday, June 30, and fans can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets now.

George Ezra has released three number one albums, his 2014 debut Wanted On Voyage, 2018’s Staying At Tamara’s and Gold Rush Kid which was released earlier this year.

His latest album secured Ezra’s position as one of the UK’s most successful artists of the past decade.

Fans heading to Bedford will be able to enjoy a set packed with hit tracks including his chart-topping single Shotgun to Budapest as well as the likes of Dance All Over Me, Green Green Grass, Hold My Girl and many more.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 4 at 9am.

However, people who sign up for a pre-sale via https://bit.ly/3FlGQji before 5pm on Wednesday, November 2, will be able to buy tickets 24 hours ahead of general sale.

VIP tickets will also be available which include access to The Garden and The VIP Park Lounge areas which will have access to exclusive viewing areas, bars and food options.

Last year, Bedford’s Tom Grennan, The Specials and Paul Weller were among acts headlining gigs as part of the Bedford Park Concerts series.