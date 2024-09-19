Free music centre open days coming to Leighton-Linslade, Biggleswade and Ampthill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fun-filled music centre open days are coming to Leighton-Linslade, Biggleswade, and Ampthill.

On Saturday, October 12, adults and children can attend free music sessions in the towns.

Whether you’re an absolute beginner or already play an instrument, this is your chance to gain skills in "an inspiring and welcoming environment".

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: "Bring your family, friends and neighbours, and experience the joy of making music. We have a range of sessions for children aged five years and up, as well as opportunities for older children and adults. No matter your skill level, there’s something for everyone to enjoy."

The part in a free open day on October 12. Images: Central Bedfordshire Council.

The day will include: interactive music sessions where you can try out a variety of instruments, including ukulele, guitar, drums, strings, brass and woodwind; sing and play in ensembles where you can experience playing in a group and singing as part of a choir; musical games and activities where you can learn the basics through workshops like Bodybeats and Boomwhackers and musical superstars; and orchestras and bands where advanced musicians can join more experienced ensembles, such as the rock group and music centre orchestra.

The spokeswoman added: "Whether you’re keen to try something new or just want to explore different opportunities, our open day promises a lively and inclusive atmosphere where everyone is welcome. Instruments are provided - all you need to bring is your enthusiasm."

Book your place at either Ampthill Music Centre, Redborne Upper School, Biggleswade Music Centre, Stratton Upper School, or Leighton-Linslade Music Centre, Vandyke Upper School. The event is in partnership with Music for All’s charity's 'Learn to Play' initiative.

Visit the Inspiring Music website to find out more.