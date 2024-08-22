Former Bedford solo artist releases brand new album

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former resident of Bedford (who launched his career in the town) releases a new album on vinyl, CD and digital download.

Solo artist and former resident of Bedford ‘Saber cuts a dash’ has just released his brand-new album entitled ‘For the Ones We’ve Lost’.

Recorded primarily in London, Barcelona and also Elstow; the 10-track record deals with the raw emotions of loss, grief and despair. It begins in a dark place before gradually reaching a point of acceptance, solace, comfort, healing, hope and ultimately celebration of a life lived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This results in the LP being both deeply personal and universally appealing in its sentiment. 'Saber cuts a dash' (now mainly based in Barcelona) dedicates the album to all those lost as well as the ones left behind, bearing the loss.

Saber cuts a dash

‘For the Ones We’ve Lost’ is available on vinyl, CD and digital download formats. Physical copies of the 12” vinyl record and CD version can be purchased from ‘Slide Record Shop’ in Bedford at 9 the Arcade.

The album (in all formats) can also be purchased directly from the official website: sabercutsadash.com

For further information, please email: [email protected]