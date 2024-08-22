Former Bedford resident and solo artist releases new album
Recorded primarily in London, Barcelona and also Elstow; the 10-track record deals with the raw emotions of loss, grief and despair. It begins in a dark place before gradually reaching a point of acceptance, solace, comfort, healing, hope and ultimately celebration of a life lived.
This results in the LP being both deeply personal and universally appealing in its sentiment. Saber cuts a dash (now mainly based in Barcelona) dedicates the album to all those lost as well as the ones left behind, bearing the loss.
For the Ones We’ve Lost is available on vinyl, CD and digital download formats. Physical copies of the 12” vinyl record and CD version can be bought from Slide Record Shop in Bedford at The Arcade.
The album (in all formats) can also be bought directly from the official website: sabercutsadash.com
For further information, please email: [email protected]
