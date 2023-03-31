News you can trust since 1845
Folk musician Jim Ghedi to perform at The Place in Bedford

He’s performing on April 21

By Lissy MaltContributor
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:38 BST
Pictured: Singer-songwriter Jim Ghedi
Folk musician Jim Ghedi is set to perform live at The Place in Bedford.

The musician, who hails from Sheffield, South Yorkshire has won praise as “a potential torch bearer for a new generation of respectful yet experimental performers. A truly unique talent for tapping into the rich history of folk music to extract and create timely, political and contemporary alternative folk music.”

He will be at The Place on Friday, April 21.

    Head of Comms at the theatre, Lissy Malt, said: "I love the atmosphere at our live music evenings; it draws a different crowd of all ages and the music sounds so vivid in our cosy auditorium. I have been listening to Jim Ghedi and think his live performance will be something special."

    The event starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.30pm. The Place serves and a wide range of beverages, snacks and gelato.

    Tickets available now via The Place website.

