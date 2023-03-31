He’s performing on April 21

Pictured: Singer-songwriter Jim Ghedi

Folk musician Jim Ghedi is set to perform live at The Place in Bedford.

The musician, who hails from Sheffield, South Yorkshire has won praise as “a potential torch bearer for a new generation of respectful yet experimental performers. A truly unique talent for tapping into the rich history of folk music to extract and create timely, political and contemporary alternative folk music.”

He will be at The Place on Friday, April 21.

Head of Comms at the theatre, Lissy Malt, said: "I love the atmosphere at our live music evenings; it draws a different crowd of all ages and the music sounds so vivid in our cosy auditorium. I have been listening to Jim Ghedi and think his live performance will be something special."

The event starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.30pm. The Place serves and a wide range of beverages, snacks and gelato.

