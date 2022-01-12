Five of the best things to see in and around Bedford in the coming days

This live band captures the feel-good sounds of the golden era of pop music.

1 Lipstick on your Collar

Bedford Corn Exchange, January 28

Step back in time to the golden era of pop music where the jukebox roared and feet didn’t touch the floor.

Running from the birth of rock’n’roll through to the beat group sounds of the British invasion and beyond, the evening is packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, The Ronnettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield and many more.

This two hour feel-good show is performed by a full live band, including multi-instrumentalists and vocalists from many touring and West End productions, and features soaring vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.

Visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book.

2 Mark Watson: This Can’t Be It

The Stables, Wavendon, January 28

Multi-award winning comedian, author and Taskmaster survivor Mark Watson is bringing his new tour to Milton Keynes. This Can’t Be It is inspired by taking a life expectancy test using an app on his phone and discovering he could expect to reach 78. In other words, he’s just over halfway to, as it were, the finish line. Mark will be asking what we should be doing with our time on Earth, and how we can do it better. Visit stables.org or call 01908 280800 to book or for more information.

3 Comedy Club 4 Kids

Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 5

Babes in arms don’t need to buy a ticket for this show.

Since 2005, the Comedy Club 4 Kids has been getting the best stand-ups and sketch acts from the international circuit to do their thing for an audience of children and their families… without the rude bits!

It’s just like a normal comedy club, but it’s on during the day, kids are allowed in, and there is a higher than usual chance of heckles like “why is that your face?”

The Guardian said it was “a highlight for children... with the fun of a real comedy club”.

4 Mark Hale: All That Jazz presents...

The Place, Bedford, January 20

The Place in Bedford is excited to continue working with Mark Hale and his wonderful team of talented musicians to bring jazz music gigs back to the venue.

‘All That Jazz’ is a new concert series presented by The Place and curated by drummer Mark Hale, who has a range of playing experiences from function bands, musicals/panto and theatre productions. The series will feature a variety of musical talent from across the country coming together for a night of live music. Visit theplacebedford.org.uk

5 Jessica Ellis: Concerto for Oboe in A minor

Corn Exchange, Bedford, January 29, 7.30pm

The Bedford Sinfonia, conducted by Ian Smith, is delighted to present an exciting programme for its first concert at the Corn Exchange in nearly two years. The orchestra is thrilled to welcome 18-year-old oboist Jessica Ellis, a rising star who has already won numerous prizes and studies with the Junior Royal Academy of Music. Jessica will perform Vaughan Williams’ Concerto for Oboe in A minor.