Festival of Music, Speech & Drama returns to Bedford this month

The popular Bedfordshire Festival of Music, Speech & Drama returns to Bedford, culminating in a gala concert.

It will run from Saturday (March 5) until Saturday, March 12 with over 2,300 individuals taking part during the course of the week.

A full programme of events is available to buy from the Corn Exchange once the festival begins, but each day from 9.30am until around 8pm people can come along to the Corn Exchange, Harpur Suite or Howard Room to watch the classes.

Last year's Bedfordshire Festival of Music, Speech & Drama

Some key classes that are always prove popular include:

Saturday, March 5 - Corn Exchange - choirs

Sunday, March 6 - Corn Exchange - senior piano classes

Tuesday, March 8 - Corn Exchange - evening - senior dramatic solo

Wednesday, March 9 - Corn Exchange - morning - senior Shakespeare solo

Friday, March 11 - Harpur Suite - afternoon - musical theatre singing

Saturday, March 12 - Harpur Suite - morning - musical theatre and vocal recital

There are also a number of special centenary classes that have been added this year to mark the 100th anniversary.

And on the evening of Saturday, March 12, all of the most outstanding performers from the week are invited back to the Corn Exchange for a gala concert where the overall winners of the music, choral, piano and dramatic classes are announced.

Tickets are available on the door - but only bring coins or cash.

Prices are (per session) £2.50 for adults, £1.50 for children and under 10s going free.

Season tickets are also available for those who want to attend multiple days.

Gala tickets are also available at the Corn Exchange.