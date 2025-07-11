Eid in Bedford's return this weekend marks decade of popular festival

Bedford is preparing to celebrate 10 years of a popular Eid event in the town.

The two-day event returns to Addison Park this weekend (Saturday July 12) with a bumper-packed line-up.

Highlights include a virtual reality experience, an Islamic exhibition, a fun fair, horse and pony riding, face painting, a kids’ free activity area, henna tattoos and competitions, raffles and much more.

There will be live music from artists including Naseeb Abbas and Mikhaael Mala.

A number of food vendors will be offering cuisines from Malaysian food to barbecue and brisket, followed by plenty of dessert options and beverages from mocktails to matchas.

And, to mark a decade of the annual event, the organisers have been busy elves, donating toys to children in the Riverbank Wing at Bedford Hospital.

First launching in 2015, the multicultural celebration attracts over 25,000 visitors every year, making it the largest Eid festival in the region.

Visit eidinbedford.co.uk for more information.

