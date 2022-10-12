Dreadzone returning to headline Esquires this week

Dreadzone.

Acclaimed genre melding dub reggae band Dreadzone are returning to Esquires this week.

The band is out on a 13-date UK tour and headline the Bedford venue on Friday, October 14.

Dreadzone have been releasing albums and progressively perfecting their unique and inimitable take on dub since their inception in 1993.

They opened the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 1994 and began to bring their unique blend of electro, dub and reggae to a wider audience.

Most Popular

Dreadzone’s last studio album, 2017’s Dread Times, stormed into the Top 40 UK Official Album Charts on release – the first time the band have charted in more than 20 years.

Core members Greg Dread and original bass master Leo Williams with legendary reggae vocalist Earl 16 are joined by Bazil on technology and new member Blake Robert (Greg’s son) on guitar in the 2022 Dreadzone live line-up.

The band have also been joined on stage recently for a number of shows by North West London singer-songwriter Emily Capell.

She features on three tracks on the band’s recent release - Dreadzone presents Dubwiser Volume Two - including a Dreadzone remix of a track from her album Combat Frock.

Advertisement

Dubwiser Volume Two features collaborations, remixes and artists own tracks from Megative, Emily Capell, Gaudi, Professor Skank, Bazil, Sub Mantra, Dubmatix and Dreadzone.

The album charted at Number 13 in the Official Album Compilation Chart and in the Top 20 in the Official Vinyl Album Chart on its release in 2022.

Vocalist and MC Spee was forced to step back from Dreadzone’s live line-up due to ill health in Spring this year.

In a brief hiatus the band re-focussed their show and explored some different aspects of their history and catalogue ahead of their 30th anniversary next year.

Advertisement

A new studio album is planned for 2023.

Tickets for their gig at Esquires on Friday, October 14, cost £22.50 before fees.

On Saturday, October 15, Gemma Rogers headlines the venue with Big Special and Half8.

Rogers released her debut album No Place Like Home earlier this year.

Advertisement

Tickets cost £8 in advance before fees.