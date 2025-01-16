Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Andre, best known for hit single Mysterious Girl, stops off in Bedford tonight as star of a musical charting the success of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. (16/1)

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a spectacular high-pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a streetlamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over 5 decades, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features all your favourite songs including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

Featuring a supporting cast of incredible performers from smash-hit award winning West End musicals, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will leave you on a ‘high’ and guarantee you’ll be saying ‘Oh, What A Night!

Peter Andre stars in The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Bedford Corn Exchange tonight (Jan 16)

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons sold 150 million records, had 20 top ten hits, eight number ones and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Peter Andre achieved success in the mid-1990s topping the UK Singles Chart with "Flava" and "I Feel You". After featuring in the third series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, he found renewed popularity and his 1995 hit "Mysterious Girl" reached No upon reissue.

