Don't be cooped up at home, join this Bedford duo for a pigeon art trail across town

Pigeons always get a bad rap, often described as flying rats.

But we don’t want to ruffle any feathers so cut them some slack. And, as a little birdie told me, they are in fact very intelligent creatures with a unique navigational system – helping save our lives during both world wars.

So to celebrate our feathered friends, Bedford’s very own Permission2 is hosting an art trail which launches this Saturday (April 19) between 10am and noon, in where else but Pigeon Square.

And you may recognise the pair – Sara Turner and Anne-Marie Abbate – from their beak performances at last year’s River Festival.

Sara Turner and Anne-Marie Abbate from Permission2

From Saturday until June 14, 100 decorated pigeons will be displayed from the bus station, around Pigeon Square and along Church Arcade.

And Permission2 isn’t just winging it with this project as the aim was to work with members of the public to gather their stories of migration and the thinking behind them settling in Bedford.

They were all recorded while willing participants decorated a pigeon.

70 pigeons have already been printed on to vinyl as part of the art project – called Hometown Birds – and you can access people’s stories about migration via a QR code.

Question is, can you spot them all? Get yourself down to Pigeon Square – you’ll be talon everyone about this…

