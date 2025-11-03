Deacon Blue confirmed as headliner at Bedford Park next year
Scottish legends are the fourth act to be named for next summer’s series of open-air concerts in Bedford.
The band – who are famous for Real Gone Kid and Fergus Sings the Blues – headline on Thursday, July 2.
Tickets go on sale from 10am this Friday (November 7) – follow this link to snap them up
It marks Deacon Blue’s first-ever performance in Bedford and they’ll be joined by Liverpudlian indie icons Lightning Seeds.
Confirmed acts so far, for TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions 2026:
Deacon Blue – Thursday, July 2
UB40 featuring Ali Campbell – Friday, July 3
Tom Grennan – Saturday, July 4
Paul Weller – Sunday, July 5