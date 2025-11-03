Deacon Blue confirmed as headliner at Bedford Park next year

Deacon Blue (Picture: Jamie Carter)

Scottish legends are the fourth act to be named for next summer’s series of open-air concerts in Bedford.

The band – who are famous for Real Gone Kid and Fergus Sings the Blues – headline on Thursday, July 2.

Tickets go on sale from 10am this Friday (November 7) – follow this link to snap them up

It marks Deacon Blue’s first-ever performance in Bedford and they’ll be joined by Liverpudlian indie icons Lightning Seeds.

Confirmed acts so far, for TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions 2026:

Deacon Blue – Thursday, July 2

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell – Friday, July 3

Tom Grennan – Saturday, July 4

Paul Weller – Sunday, July 5