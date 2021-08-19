Craig David will headline opening night of Bedford's Halloween Town Festival

Craig David, Andy C and The Levellers will be performing as the headline acts over three days as the UK's biggest Halloween show lands in Bedford.

Up to 15,000 guests are expected across three days - Friday, October 29, to Sunday, October 31 - at The Great Meadow.

Halloween Town Festival takes place in a huge Big Top, festival-style tent and takes guests on a journey through eerie entertainment to a massive night of music.

The three-day festival promises a frightfully good time

All roads lead to the Sugar Skull Stage, complete with 40ft LED screen, where guests will be entertained by some huge names.

Headlining Friday night is Craig David presents: TS5, where the chart-topping artist delivers the globally recognised party brand, which sees him DJ, MC and sing as he whips the crowd into a frenzy.

In support is Nathan Dawe - a star in his own right with smash hit collaborations with Little Mix, Anne-Marie, K.S.I, Ella Henderson and more, alongside the quality club sets which first brought him to prominence.

Majestic also steps up, the KISS FM resident never misses when it comes to moving the dancefloor.

Craig David presents: TS5 on the Friday night

Saturday night sees Andy C headline, the drum and bass don recently sold out Wembley Arena for a second time, underlining his status as the ultimate D&B party starter.

Co-headliner is DJ EZ - a name synonymous with the best UK garage. Recognised as one of the most technically gifted DJs, his legendary Boiler Room live stream is widely regarded as one of the greatest UK garage sets ever.

Also lining up are some seriously influential names in the world of bass; David Rodigan, Shy FX, and Kings of the Rollers.

On Sunday, indie legends The Levellers take to the Sugar Skull Stage. Since forming in 1988 the band has continued to deliver their unique, politically-charged anthems to crowds around the world, enjoying chart success and a platinum-selling album along the way.

Indie legends The Levellers take to the Sugar Skull Stage on the Sunday (C) STEVE GULLICK

Also lining up is Peter Hook and The Light - the founding member of Joy Division and New Order, and all-round cultural icon, continues to impress with his band.

Dreadzone also perform live, to deliver the sound which has seen them remain relevant for 30 years, digging deep into their dub and reggae roots while still keeping the beats fresh and the textures electronic.

Halloween Town Festival invites ghoulish guests to come and join the biggest Halloween party of the year.

Upon arrival, guests are met by the zombie ticket collectors and ushered to the cloakroom, where hands come through the Curtain of Night to grab coats and bags.

Andy C will headline the Saturday night

Suitably spooked, guests can head straight to the Bar of the Bizarre, a three-story construction of corrugated iron, broken windows and barbed wire, barely holding in the nightmarish creatures within.

Monstrous arms burst through the backdrop holding lights, but festival-goers are advised not to get too close.

Guests are invited to dress up in their best Halloween outfits and makeup - prizes will be given for the best outfits on the night -, or they can come to the Halloween Town makeup bar where the professional makeup artists will give them a macabre makeover they will never forget.

They then head through the crowds, facing the freakish performers scattered throughout, to the Sugar Skull Stage; a spectacular three-storey arena with stunning lighting and effects, plus a 40ft LED screen projecting creepy Halloween videos.