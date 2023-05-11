‘Cracking’ charity event aims to celebrate Polish heritage in Bedford this weekend

The town’s Polish British Integration Centre is hosting its annual Polish Heritage Day on Sunday.

A Bedford charity is preparing a cracking event, in more ways one, this weekend.

The town’s Polish British Integration Centre (PBIC) is hosting its annual Polish Heritage Day on Sunday (May 14), at the Harpur Suite and Square, from 11am to 6pm.

This year the event, which is celebrated UK wide, is raising awareness around the work of the Polish cryptologists who had a crucial input into cracking the Enigma code – the German military’s device to protect its communications. The first message to be deciphered by the Polish Cryptologist Bureau was in 1932, seven years before the start of the Second World War.

The heritage event will raise awareness of the work of Polish cryptologists.

The Polish School in Bedford has prepared a presentation about the cryptologists which will kickstart the event.

A musical line-up includes Polish artist poTOCK, local British/Polish rapper PAT, and Katy Carr - an award-winning British singer with Polish heritage.

There will also be opportunities for visitors to sample a variety of Polish food.

PBIC has been hosting Polish Heritage Days in Bedford since 2017. Its inception by its Polish founders aimed to support the Polish migrant community – or Polonia – and has since evolved to support all migrants needing help with careers advice, welfare, language support and listening service support. However, the cultivation of Polish Culture and Heritage remains one of its core aims.