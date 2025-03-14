Classical stars Russell Watson and Lesley Garrett confirmed as Bedford Proms in the Park acts

Russell Watson and Lesley Garrett. Picture: Bedford Summer Sessions

Two singers and an acclaimed conductor have been revealed as the latest acts confirmed for Proms in the Park in Bedford this year.

The show, which is part of TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions, returns to Bedford Park on Sunday, July 6 with music from the London Gala Orchestra and Bedford Choral Society.

Now, Russell Watson – the UK’s most prolific classical recording artist – will grace the stage with renowned soprano Lesley Garrett CBE. The pair will be conducted by Robert Emery in a show that promises “an enchanting music programme filled with popular classical pieces alongside the rousing traditional Proms favourites to close the show”.

Guests are invited to bring their own food, drinks, furniture and hampers to enjoy an unforgettable concert.

Tickets are on sale now at £35, for a limited period. They rising to £45, and any remaining tickets available at the gate for £55. Child tickets will remain at £5 at all times. Click here to get tickets.