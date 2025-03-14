Classical stars Russell Watson and Lesley Garrett confirmed as Bedford Proms in the Park acts
The show, which is part of TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions, returns to Bedford Park on Sunday, July 6 with music from the London Gala Orchestra and Bedford Choral Society.
Now, Russell Watson – the UK’s most prolific classical recording artist – will grace the stage with renowned soprano Lesley Garrett CBE. The pair will be conducted by Robert Emery in a show that promises “an enchanting music programme filled with popular classical pieces alongside the rousing traditional Proms favourites to close the show”.
Guests are invited to bring their own food, drinks, furniture and hampers to enjoy an unforgettable concert.