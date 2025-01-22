Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lawsuit alleges producers ‘intentionally produced false claims’ for ‘likes, clicks’ and money

R&B singer Chris Brown has launched a lawsuit against filmmakers of a 2024 documentary.

The defamation lawsuit argues that the documentary portrayed him unfairly despite no criminal convictions.

The lawsuit comes a week after Drake launched a defamation lawsuit against UMG.

Chris Brown has filed a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery and production company Ample Entertainment, alleging defamation over a 2024 documentary.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence, released in October 2024, examines the singer’s legal controversies and features allegations from a woman who claimed Brown assaulted her during a 2020 yacht party reportedly hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Brown’s lawsuit disputes the documentary's portrayal of these events.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on January 21, 2025, and cited by Rolling Stone, Brown’s legal team accuses the filmmakers of publishing “false and defamatory information” and disregarding evidence that was allegedly provided to them.

Chris Brown has launched a defamation lawsuit over allegations made in a 2024 documentary. | Getty Images

The lawsuit claims the producers “intentionally promoted false claims” to prioritize “likes, clicks, downloads, and dollars” over accuracy and journalistic integrity.

Brown’s attorneys argue the documentary portrays him unfairly, despite the fact that he has not been criminally convicted of the allegations discussed. They further allege the producers framed the narrative in a way that “recklessly disregards the truth.”

The lawsuit also names the woman at the centre of the 2020 allegations, referred to as Jane Doe, as a defendant. Brown’s legal team asserts her claims of sexual assault and battery were fabricated, leading to her attorneys withdrawing and the dismissal of her civil lawsuit in January 2022.

The complaint further alleges that Jane Doe has a history of “violence and erratic behaviour,” citing a restraining order reportedly filed against her by an ex-boyfriend in 2021. The legal documents claim the restraining order was granted after accusations that she physically assaulted the man, threatened him with a knife, and engaged in online harassment.

Brown’s attorneys argue that Warner Bros. Discovery and Ample Entertainment failed to consider this alleged background and instead presented Jane Doe as a credible source to support the documentary’s narrative.

“This case is about protecting the truth,” said Brown’s attorney, Levi McCathern, in a statement. “Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information, knowingly disregarding their ethical obligations as journalists.”

Brown’s legal team contends that the documentary has further damaged the singer’s public image by presenting unverified allegations as fact.

At the time of publication, representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery and Ample Entertainment had not responded to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

