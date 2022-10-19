Centenary concert in Bedford puts county's talent under the spotlight

Bedfordshire Festival of Music, Speech and Drama showcased some of the county’s finest talent in its centenary concert on Sunday (October 16).

From West End actors to world-renowned musicians, the centenary celebration at Bedford Corn Exchange welcomed back former festival performers – and some of the rising stars from the latest festivals too.

The concert was a celebration of the diversity of talent this county has to offer, featuring performances from choirs, musicians young and old as well as the next generation of budding actors.

The Bedfordshire Festival of Music, Speech and Drama was founded in 1921 and covers most musical genres including classical, musical theatre, jazz and Asian music, as well as speech and drama classes.

1. . Bedfordshire Woodwind Academy Flute Ensemble performed under their director Liz Childs Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales

2. . West End star Ellie Collett who sang in the festival as a teenager performed I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales

3. . Bedford Girls School Choir performed under the direction of Dominic Keating-Roberts Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales

4. . Alex Felipe performed a drama extract from Amadeus Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales