Carnivore team at Woburn keep tiger and bears cool with giant ice lollies

While the UK was blasted with soaring temperatures this week, the keepers at Woburn Safari Park were busy working hard to keep the animals cool.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The carnivores were particularly busy creating some freezing enrichment for the North American black bears, in the form of some huge ice blocks. The bears wasted no time investigating the ice and cooling off in the high temperatures.

One cub even took to scooting around on an ice block with their paws - a new experience for their first summer spent exploring the main bear reserve, along with their three siblings and the rest of the bears which call Woburn Safari Park home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Woburn Safari Park is home to 11 North American black bears, which roam freely within a 12-acre reserve. All 11 of the bears live outside 365 days a year, displaying natural behaviours such as climbing trees, making their own dens and cooling off in the hot summer weather.

Amur Tiger Dmitri exploring the block of ice

Most Popular

Dmitri, the 5-year-old male Amur tiger, also wasted no time exploring this heatwave–busting enrichment provided by keepers. The stunning big cat could be seen carefully inspecting the ice, before licking the giant block like an ice lolly to cool down.