Café Mambo Ibiza revealed as Bedford Summer Sessions headliner as tickets go on sale this month
After playing for audiences in Bedford in 2019, 2021, and 2022, Café Mambo will return to delight fans this year on Friday, July 11.
Café Mambo was formed in 1994 by Javier Anadon on the coastal rocks of San Antonio and grew into an international phenomenon, becoming a staple of the ‘90s Ibiza scene.
This is the latest act to be revealed for the Summer Sessions in Bedford Park – with the other headliners including Supergrass, McFly, The Human League, Simple Minds, and Rag’n’Bone Man.
Tickets for the show can be bought through Summer Sessions or Ticketmaster and will go on general sale on Friday, January 31.
