Bluegrass rockers Steve ‘N’ Seagulls to headline Esquires

Steve 'N' Seagulls.

Progressive bluegrass rockers Steve ‘N’ Seagulls are headlining Esquires this week.

The Finnish act play interpretations of classic rock songs and original tracks with an astonishing arsenal of acoustic instruments ranging from almost the whole alphabet starting from accordion, banjo, cajon, drums, double bass and so forth.

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls rose to prominence around 2014, having uploaded renditions of AC/DC’s seminal Thunderstruck on YouTube. Since, they have amassed more than 250 million YouTube views and toured around the world.

Their albums, videos and live shows have received continuous praise from the media with the likes of Guitar World, Revolver, Loudwire, Blabbermouth, Metal injection and Metal Sucks leading the charge.

In 2020 they finished their fourth studio album Another Miracle.

They headline the Bedford venue on Friday, September 24. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £20 in advance before fees.

The same night, Rosalie Cunningham headlines the venue’s second stage.

Tickets cost £12 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.