Stage splits and new names are among the recent announcements made by Bloodstock ahead of 2025 festival.

Bloodstock have revealed the stage splits ahead of their 2025 festival.

Fans of a certain era of metal will be pleased to see additions including Static-X, Fear Factory and a well-known Max Cavalera side project.

Here’s the current splits taking place across August 7-11 2025 and if there are still tickets left to attend this year’s festival.

The other metal festival set to take place in Derbyshire has revealed its stage splits ahead of this year’s Bloodstock 2025 at Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent in August.

Spanning four days, this year’s festival will be headlined by Trivium (a constant rumour of a secret set at Download 2025), Machine Head, and Gojira, but fans of ‘00s metal are also in for quite the treat this year.

Scanning through the stage splits, a couple of names certainly caught my eye as ‘an old-school soldier [bouncing] in the mosh pit,’ to quote Fred Durst.

Along with Static-X headlining the Sophie Lancaster Stage on Saturday, featuring the enigmatic Xer0 taking over lead vocal duties after the death of Wayne Static in 2014, and Fear Factory (sans Burton C. Bell) playing on the Ronnie James Dio Stage also on the Saturday, one of Max Cavalera’s more curious side-projects rides again.

Stage splits have been revealed ahead of Bloodstock 2025, with Max Cavelera's one-time project Nailbomb announced as part of this year's line-up. | Goedefroit Music/Getty Images

Nailbomb, set to perform on the Sophie Lancaster Stage on Friday evening, is the electronic-infused metal project Cavalera set up alongside former Fudge Tunnel guitarist and in-demand producer Alex Newport.

The group released one album in 1994, Point Blank, and performed one festival appearance during their heyday – 1995’s Dynamo Festival – which was released as their second and final work, Proud To Commit Commercial Suicide.

But in August 2024, Nailbomb performed for the first time in 20 years at the Marquee Theatre in Temple, Arizona with Cavalera joined by his son Igor and Travis Stone both on guitar, bassist Johny Chow, sampler Alex Cha and drummer Adam Jarvis.

Quite the nostalgia trip for fans of metal back in the day, but who is potentially clashing with whom this year, and are there still tickets to attend Bloodstock, with less than a month to go?

Bloodstock 2025 - current stage splits

All information correct as of writing

Thursday August 7 2025

Sophie Lancaster Stage

Me and That Man

All For Metal

Gnome

Four Way Kill

Dead Flesh

Friday August 8 2025

Ronnie James Dio Stage

Trivium

Emperor

Lacuna Coil

Orange Goblin

Paleface

Flotsam and Jetsam

Konvent

Famyne

Shrapnel

Sophie Lancaster Stage

Kataklysm

Nailbomb

High Parasite

Eiwhar

Shade Empire

Rough Justice

My Diligence

Lock Horns

Turin

Ofnus

Timothy Taylor’s New Blood Stage

Devilhusk

Backseat Juliet

LN

Vmbra

Rascal

If It Bleeds

Ogun

Baelfyr

Thunarwolf

Compounds

Tealdeer

Lowdown

The Machinist

EMP Stage

Desolator

Lust Ritual

Helldown

Shrike

Insidious Void

Saturday August 9 2025

Ronnie James Dio Stage

Machine Head

Ministry

Fear Factory

Kublai Kahn

Creeper

Heriot

Warbringer

The Spirit

Cagefight

Sophie Lancaster Stage

Static-X

Breed 77

Undeath

Neonfly

Phoenix Lake

Water Lines

Pengshui

Baal

Under A Crumbling Moon

Ireosis

Timothy Taylor’s New Blood Stage

Fight The Champ

Unnatural Order

Hekz

Head Dent

Fortune Teller

Nothing Speaks

Mecromorph

Mantis Defeats Jaguar

Zebulon

Prodigal

Exorcism

Adfielion

Symbyote

EMP Stage

Thrashist Regime

Bad Smell

Rites to Ruin

Tiberius

Crown Solace

Sunday August 10 2025

Ronnie James Dio Stage

Gojira

Mastodon

Lord of the Lost

The Black Dahlia Murder

Feuerschwanz

August Burns Red

Rivers of Nihil

One Machine

Ghosts of Atlantis

Sophie Lancaster Stage

Obituary

3 Inches of Blood

Thrown

Siglos

Spirit Adrift

Dogma

Wall

Barbarian Hermit

Apathy (UK)

Timothy Taylor’s New Blood Stage

Bad Earth

Ruled By Raptors

Speak In Whispers

Preyers

Koba

Headcount

Surya

Monochrome

Rizen

Ocean Planet

Theorcacide

Spitting Teeth

The Cartographer

EMP Stage

Z Machine

Phon

Orme

Maatkare

The Five Hundred

Are there tickets still available to attend Bloodstock 2025?

There are indeed but with less than a month to go, you had better act fast. Ticketing options are pricing details can be found over at See Tickets from today.

Who are you looking forward seeing at this year’s Bloodstock Festival, and are you excited with some of the ‘90s and ‘00s band that are set to perform this year? Let us know your thoughts ahead of the festival by leaving a comment down below.