Billy Nomates to headline inaugural Ceremony #1 festival at Esquires on Sunday

Ceremony #1 is on Sunday at Esquires.

The inaugural Ceremony #1 festival will see some of the UK's best emerging acts head to Bedford to play at Esquires this weekend.

The all-dayer has been put together by promoters from The Pad Presents, The Roar Club and Club Biscuit.

Headlining will be the critically acclaimed Billy Nomates, who released here latest EP, Emergency Telephone, earlier this year.

She will be joined by Pins, John, Crows, Feet, Talk Show, Lynks, Grandmas House, English Teacher, Bleach Lab, Regressive Left, Low Girl and Enjoyable Listens.

The Blender outdoor stage will feature Dois Padres, JW Paris, Sourdough, Banton and others.

As well as live music, there will be an array of street food vendors for meat eaters, vegans and everyone in between.

Ceremony #1 is on Sunday, August 29. Doors open at midday it and runs until 11pm.

It will be followed by an after show party from 11pm to 2am.

Tickets cost £22.50 in advance via https://www.seetickets.com/event/ceremony-1-new-music-alldayer/bedford-esquires/1835890

Esquires' Crowdfunder Silver and Gold cards can be used to access the event.