Betty Boo to headline Esquires in Bedford as part of Boomania 35 tour
The singer-songwriter from West London is a hip-hop pioneer and 90s icon who has won both Brit and Ivor Novello awards during her career.
She’s bringing her Boomania tour – which is celebrating 35 years since the release of her debut album - to the Bedford venue on Saturday, June 28 and tickets are on sale now.
In 1987, a chance meeting in McDonald’s on Shepherd’s Bush Green with Public Enemy after the Def Jam show at Hammersmith, led to her supporting the band on their tour in the US with her hip dop trio She Rockers.
In 1989 she featured on The Beatmasters’ Top 10 single ‘Hey DJ’ / ‘I Can’t Dance (To That Music You’re Playing)’.
Her first solo single, ‘Doin’ The Do’, was released the following year and heralded Betty Boo as a phenomenon in her own right.
‘Doin’ The Do’ and the follow-up ‘Where Are You Baby?’ were both top 10 singles.
They were written and demoed by Betty Boo in her bedroom using basic sampling gear – a process she would return to in recent years.
She released two albums –‘Boomania’ and ‘GRRR! It’s Betty Boo’ – and then mostly retired from the public eye.
In her time away from the spotlight she wrote hit songs for other artists including Girls Aloud, Paloma Faith, and the million-selling Pure And Simple for Hear’Say.
Cut to 2022, and the unexpected return of Betty Boo with her universally critically acclaimed, radio-smash-filled, third album ‘Boomerang’ which was voted Retro Pop magazine’s Album Of The Year.
Last year saw the release of ‘Rip Up The Rulebook’ which was another album crackling with pop delight.
Tickets are on sale now and cost £26 in advance before fees via https://www.seetickets.com/event/betty-boo/bedford-esquires/3389157, Slide records and Esquires.
For more information about all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit https://www.bedfordesquires.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.