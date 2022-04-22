Bedford's Tom Grennan recovering in hospital following unprovoked NYC attack

Singer Tom Grennan is recovering in hospital after being attacked outside a bar in Manhattan.

The Bedford songwriter was robbed and left with a ruptured ear and torn eardrum.

The unprovoked attack followed the musician's show in New York.

Tom Grennan

In a tweet by Tom’s management, John Dawkins said: “Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw."

He added: "Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring.