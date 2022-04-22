Bedford's Tom Grennan recovering in hospital following unprovoked NYC attack

Singer Tom Grennan is recovering in hospital after being attacked outside a bar in Manhattan.
The Bedford songwriter was robbed and left with a ruptured ear and torn eardrum.
The unprovoked attack followed the musician's show in New York.
In a tweet by Tom’s management, John Dawkins said: “Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw."
He added: "Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring.
"Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show.”