Bedford trio My Girl The River celebrate 40 years of 'No More I Love Yous' with tender new acoustic version

My Girl The River to release No More I Love Yous''

Bedford trio My Girl The River, the acclaimed duo of Kris Wilkinson Hughes and Joe Hughes, are releasing a heartfelt acoustic rendition of No More I Love Yous—a song that has captivated generations for four decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring Kris (vocals, acoustic guitar), Joe (co-writer, bass, backing vocals), and their daughter Rue Hughes (backing vocals), this intimate version brings a fresh, familial warmth to the timeless classic.

Most Popular

Written in the summer of 1985 in a flat in Muswell Hill, London, No More I Love Yous emerged from the creative partnership of lifelong friends and bandmates David Freeman and Joe Hughes. “There were no ‘No More I Love You’ songs back then,” recalls Joe. After David came up with the chorus, Joe turned back to his flat in Crouch End—but sensing the magic of what they had created, he returned to David’s flat and sang the song through the letterbox. Weeks later, a sleepless night with friends produced a four-track demo, setting the stage for the song’s remarkable journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working as a carpenter, Joe’s work brought him to Dave Stewart’s (of The Eurythmics) houseboat, where Stewart discovered the demo. Joe and David were subsequently signed to Stewart’s publishing company, leading to a debut album produced by Jimmy Iovine under A&M Records as the duo The Lover Speaks. “Our version ricocheted off the outer edge of the charts,” Joe reflects, acknowledging the song’s initial under-the-radar success.

My Girl The River new single 'No More I Love Yous'

In 1995, Annie Lennox brought the song to the world stage with her Medusa album, creating the version familiar to millions. “Thanks to Annie, the whole world gets to celebrate what some call their favourite song of all time,” says Joe.

The 2025 acoustic version offers something entirely new: tender harmonies, emotive vocals, and the instantly recognisable “doots” that have become a signature of the song. “I still can’t quite believe it’s been 40 years,” says Joe. “You only get one chance to celebrate a song’s 40th birthday,” adds Kris. “This version is our thank you to Joe and David for writing such a beautiful song, and to the lovely folks who come to our shows.”

The song also has a special place in Kris and Joe’s personal story. Introduced in Nashville in 1998 via mutual friends, their shared love of the song sparked a long-distance friendship that grew into a life together. Their daughter Rue has been performing alongside them since the age of five, adding her own beautiful harmonies to the recording.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My Girl The River will perform at Black Deer in the City on Sunday, 26 October, marking their first full-band gig. The duo will also tour parts of the UK with Serious Child in October and November, with occasional performances alongside Anna Howie (whose album Good For Roses Kris produced) and a support date with Peter Bruntnell in Bedford in March 2026. Kris and Joe are currently working on new material, aiming to release a full album in spring/summer 2026.