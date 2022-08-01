Well, there was something for everyone this weekend.

First up at Bedford Park, Simply Red played the town in one of just five live dates planned for the summer.

Soulful dance diva Lisa Stansfield also performed as a special guest on Thursday night – as did Marisha Wallace, in her first of two performances at the park (more on that later).

Next up on Friday, it was Café Mambo ‘In The Park’ with the mighty superstar DJ David Morales taking to the decks.

Shingai – the vocalist from the Noisettes – performed live as did Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago.

On Saturday, it was the turn of former Jam and Style Council frontman Paul Weller. Highly respected songwriter Richard Hawley was also on the bill.

And last night – as is Bedford tradition – it was Proms in the Park with Welsh tenor Wynne Evans and Broadway star Marisha Wallace.

Check out our gallery with pictures by Donna Samuels and David Jackson.

Simply Red's Mick Hucknall

Marisha Wallace from West End shows Dreamgirls, Waitress and Hairspray performed as a support act on Thursday

Festival goers enjoying Thursday night's Simply Red concert

Soulful dance diva Lisa Stansfield was special guest at the Simply Red gig